Vulcan Forged PYR Price Hits $2.94 on Top Exchanges (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $81.91 million and $2.40 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.94 or 0.00011291 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

PYR is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,882,227 tokens. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 2.92316247 USD and is up 1.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $2,382,571.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

