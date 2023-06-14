VVS Finance 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $547,534.89 (VVS)

VVS Finance (VVS) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. During the last week, VVS Finance has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar. VVS Finance has a total market cap of $93.00 million and approximately $547,534.89 worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VVS Finance token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About VVS Finance

VVS Finance’s launch date was November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 72,798,226,846,826 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,596,647,045,043 tokens. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. VVS Finance’s official website is vvs.finance.

Buying and Selling VVS Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on the Cronos blockchain, VVS Finance leverages proven and audited protocols. It stands out with a comprehensive and rewarding incentive program, powered by its governance token with the ticker of VVS.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VVS Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VVS Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VVS Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

