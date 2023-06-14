W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

W. R. Berkley has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 21 consecutive years. W. R. Berkley has a payout ratio of 7.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect W. R. Berkley to earn $5.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.4%.

Shares of WRB stock traded down $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $56.54. 1,700,904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,627,978. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.62. W. R. Berkley has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $76.99.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 55.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,620,232,000 after buying an additional 8,664,707 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 65.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,136,000 after buying an additional 4,732,333 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 427.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,899,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $790,947,000 after buying an additional 8,831,553 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 119.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,377,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $224,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 3.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,778,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $173,019,000 after purchasing an additional 94,641 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WRB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.64.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

