Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Shares Gap Down to $9.55

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.55, but opened at $9.25. Waldencast shares last traded at $9.53, with a volume of 905 shares trading hands.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Waldencast in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.95.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Waldencast by 295.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waldencast in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Waldencast in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waldencast in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waldencast in the second quarter worth about $353,000. 18.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waldencast plc, a skincare company, develops, markets, and sells skin health products worldwide. The company offers approximately 200 cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

