Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Shares Gap Down to $9.55

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.55, but opened at $9.25. Waldencast shares last traded at $9.53, with a volume of 905 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Waldencast in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.
Waldencast Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.95.
Institutional Trading of Waldencast
About Waldencast
Waldencast plc, a skincare company, develops, markets, and sells skin health products worldwide. The company offers approximately 200 cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.
