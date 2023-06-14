Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Now Covered by BNP Paribas

Stock analysts at BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price target on the retailer’s stock. BNP Paribas’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.77% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on WMT. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.91.

Walmart Price Performance

WMT stock opened at $155.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.37 and a 200-day moving average of $146.11. Walmart has a 12-month low of $117.90 and a 12-month high of $155.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $418.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.49.

Insider Activity

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 170,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total transaction of $25,608,520.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 244,364,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,684,001,141.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 170,587 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total value of $25,608,520.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 244,364,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,684,001,141.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total transaction of $275,442,091.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 255,973,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,020,593,171.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,945,443 shares of company stock worth $1,859,668,300. 46.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $443,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $536,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,181 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 8,840 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $355,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,529,000. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Stories

