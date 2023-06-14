Wanchain (WAN) Trading 12.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $34.46 million and approximately $360,397.82 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000674 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wanchain Coin Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,675,989 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.The native token of the platform, WAN, is used in payments and on-chain governance.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

