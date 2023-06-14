Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Shares Gap Down to $65.29

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $65.29, but opened at $63.70. Weatherford International shares last traded at $62.78, with a volume of 81,233 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WFRD. TheStreet upgraded Weatherford International from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Weatherford International in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Weatherford International in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.15.

Weatherford International ( NASDAQ:WFRD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Weatherford International had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 33.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Weatherford International plc will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Desmond J. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total transaction of $861,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,536,616.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Weatherford International news, CAO Desmond J. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total transaction of $861,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,536,616.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Girish Saligram sold 50,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total value of $3,011,505.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 894,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,103,900.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WFRD. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 317.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,571,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,930 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 465.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,143,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,232,000 after purchasing an additional 941,426 shares in the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,991,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Weatherford International by 80.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,071,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,507,000 after purchasing an additional 478,145 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Weatherford International by 274.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 641,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,570,000 after buying an additional 469,941 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weatherford International plc engages in the provision of equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through following segments: Drilling and Evaluation (DRE), Well Construction and Completions (WCC) and Production and Intervention (PRI). The DRE segment offers managed pressure drilling, drilling services, wire line, and drilling fluids.

