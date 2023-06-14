Wedbush Increases Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $145.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Wedbush from $95.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AMD. Craig Hallum upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $79.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.17.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of AMD opened at $124.53 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 541.43, a PEG ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.92. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $132.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $2,554,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,152,697.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $13,079,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 321,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,998,181.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $2,554,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,152,697.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 308,238 shares of company stock valued at $35,251,519. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at $836,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,384,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $260,746,000 after buying an additional 791,710 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 34.9% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 217.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,524,000 after purchasing an additional 272,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Recommended Stories

