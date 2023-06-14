WELL Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) Trading Up 3.7%

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:WLYYF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.21 and last traded at $4.16. Approximately 3,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 7,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of WELL Health Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

WELL Health Technologies Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.46.

About WELL Health Technologies

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities in Canada and the United States. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of March 29, 2021, it operated 27 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to approximately 2,200 medical clinics across Canada.

Featured Stories

