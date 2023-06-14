Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Front Street Capital Management Inc.

Front Street Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WFC. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 494.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of WFC stock opened at $42.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $160.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.13. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.06 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 34.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.60 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.97.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

