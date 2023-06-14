Wendel (WNDLF) & Its Competitors Head to Head Review

Wendel (OTCMKTS:WNDLF – Get Rating) is one of 1,114 public companies in the “Asset Management” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Wendel to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.6% of Wendel shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.6% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.0% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Wendel pays an annual dividend of $1.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Wendel pays out 109.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Asset Management” companies pay a dividend yield of 7.0% and pay out 645.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wendel N/A N/A N/A Wendel Competitors 373.31% 7.86% 4.93%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Wendel and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Wendel and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wendel 0 0 0 0 N/A Wendel Competitors 969 4144 5298 78 2.43

Wendel presently has a consensus target price of $110.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.71%. As a group, “Asset Management” companies have a potential upside of 33.83%. Given Wendel’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Wendel has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Wendel and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Wendel N/A N/A 63.80 Wendel Competitors $458.40 million $3.97 million 8.95

Wendel’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Wendel. Wendel is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Wendel competitors beat Wendel on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Wendel Company Profile

Wendel SE engages in the acquisition and management of investment portfolios. The company is involved in long-term investment in industrial, media, and services companies. It also acquires portfolios from companies, which are engaged in energy, real estate, biotechnology, media, and advertising sectors. The company was founded in 1704 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

