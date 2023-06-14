WEQ (TSE:WEQ) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.13

WEQ Holdings Inc. (TSE:WEQ – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.13 and traded as high as C$2.13. WEQ shares last traded at C$2.13, with a volume of 53,295 shares trading hands.
WEQ Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,862.90.
About WEQ
WesternOne Inc provides engages in construction and infrastructure businesses in Western Canada. The company offers construction heat services; and rental of aerial equipment, such as man and material lifts, as well as general construction equipment to businesses in the construction, infrastructure, film, and television industries.
Featured Stories
- Game-Changing News For AMD And Its Shareholders
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Can Chegg’s AI Pivot Save It From Disruption?
- Best Investment Strategy in 2023: Determine the Right One for You
- Enovix: A Rising Power in the Lithium-Ion Industry
Receive News & Ratings for WEQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.