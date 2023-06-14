Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) Shares Down 1.4%

Shares of Western Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFSTF – Get Rating) traded down 1.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.81 and last traded at $0.81. 489 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 19,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.25 to C$1.35 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products to C$1.35 in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

Western Forest Products Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.86.

Western Forest Products Cuts Dividend

Western Forest Products Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.0092 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Western Forest Products’s payout ratio is presently 22.67%.

Western Forest Products, Inc is a forest products company, which manufactures wood products and manages forests. It engages in the sale of lumber and logs, which includes timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber and value added lumber remanufacturing. Its products include outdoor living, home components, millwork, industrial, and non-residential.

