Western Investment Company of Canada (CVE:WI) Trading Down 1.4%

The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited (CVE:WI – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.36. 43,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 27,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

The company has a market cap of C$10.74 million, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.15, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.37.

Western Investment Company of Canada (CVE:WI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Western Investment Company of Canada had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The company had revenue of C$0.54 million for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Western Investment Company of Canada

About Western Investment Company of Canada

In other news, Director Scott Tannas sold 75,000 shares of Western Investment Company of Canada stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.38, for a total transaction of C$28,500.00. Corporate insiders own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited, is a private equity firm specializing in buyout and middle market investments. It seeks investments in retail and distribution, human services, agriculture and related services and special situations. The firm prefers to invest in USA and Canada with a focus in companies which are headquartered in Western Canada like Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba and Saskatchewan.

Read More

