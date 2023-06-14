Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Trading 4.8% Higher

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $85.50 and last traded at $85.44. 283,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 799,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Wix.com from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Wix.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.54.

Wix.com Stock Up 4.9 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Wix.com

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WIX. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Wix.com by 13,352.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 860,008 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $85,798,000 after acquiring an additional 853,615 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Wix.com by 22,397.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 690,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,124,000 after acquiring an additional 687,380 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Wix.com by 139.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 895,821 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $68,826,000 after acquiring an additional 522,264 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wix.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,591,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Wix.com by 2,134.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 331,458 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,080,000 after acquiring an additional 316,624 shares during the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

