Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) Shares Purchased by Fairfield Bush & CO.

Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) by 49.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wolfspeed during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Wolfspeed during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Wolfspeed during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Wolfspeed by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in Wolfspeed by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,424,000,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John B. Replogle purchased 10,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.54 per share, with a total value of $502,307.64. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 81,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,869,993.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John B. Replogle purchased 10,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.54 per share, with a total value of $502,307.64. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 81,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,869,993.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregg A. Lowe purchased 5,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.94 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,855 shares in the company, valued at $24,111,838.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wolfspeed Price Performance

NYSE WOLF traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 419,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,700,729. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of -39.25 and a beta of 1.51. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.02 and a fifty-two week high of $125.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.69.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $228.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.54 million. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 20.14% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. Analysts forecast that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WOLF. Oppenheimer cut shares of Wolfspeed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Wolfspeed in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $88.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Wolfspeed from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.83.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

