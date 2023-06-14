WOW-token (WOW) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $0.67

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. During the last week, WOW-token has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. WOW-token has a total market cap of $282.95 million and $0.67 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOW-token token can now be purchased for $0.0283 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003306 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000452 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00006944 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00016711 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token Token Profile

WOW-token (CRYPTO:WOW) is a token. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02829498 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

