X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDW – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 2,001,636 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3,103% from the previous session’s volume of 62,489 shares.The stock last traded at $45.00 and had previously closed at $45.13.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF by 1,359.2% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co raised its position in shares of X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF by 26.4% in the first quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 16,030,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,380,000 after buying an additional 3,344,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,984,000.

The Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (HYDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated high yield bonds with a low yield to worst. HYDW was launched on Jan 11, 2018 and is managed by Xtrackers.

