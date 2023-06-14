Yellowstone Acquisition (OTCMKTS:YSACU) Shares Down 0.8%

Yellowstone Acquisition (OTCMKTS:YSACU – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.35 and last traded at $10.50. 1,801 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 25,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.59.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.50.

Yellowstone Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Omaha, Nebraska.

