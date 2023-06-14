YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) 1-Day Volume Tops $32.42

YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. YUSD Stablecoin has a market capitalization of $219.14 million and approximately $32.42 worth of YUSD Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YUSD Stablecoin token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003866 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, YUSD Stablecoin has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

YUSD Stablecoin Profile

YUSD Stablecoin’s total supply is 218,122,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 218,122,096 tokens. YUSD Stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @yetifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. YUSD Stablecoin’s official website is yeti.finance.

Buying and Selling YUSD Stablecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. YUSD Stablecoin has a current supply of 218,122,096.9 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of YUSD Stablecoin is 1.00075478 USD and is up 0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $11,277.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yeti.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUSD Stablecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YUSD Stablecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YUSD Stablecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

