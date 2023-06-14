YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $217.33 Million

YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. YUSD Stablecoin has a market capitalization of $217.33 million and approximately $436.80 worth of YUSD Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YUSD Stablecoin token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003903 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, YUSD Stablecoin has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

YUSD Stablecoin Profile

YUSD Stablecoin’s total supply is 218,122,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 218,122,096 tokens. The official website for YUSD Stablecoin is yeti.finance. YUSD Stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @yetifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

YUSD Stablecoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. YUSD Stablecoin has a current supply of 218,122,096.9 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of YUSD Stablecoin is 1.00690225 USD and is up 0.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $32.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yeti.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUSD Stablecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YUSD Stablecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YUSD Stablecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

