Zcash (ZEC) Price Reaches $25.52 on Top Exchanges

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 14th. During the last week, Zcash has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. Zcash has a market capitalization of $416.69 million and $15.62 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zcash coin can now be bought for about $25.52 or 0.00098248 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00044632 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00024313 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Zcash Profile

Zcash (ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

