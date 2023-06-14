ZEDXION Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $84.20 Billion (USDZ)

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 14th. In the last seven days, ZEDXION has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One ZEDXION token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003972 BTC on major exchanges. ZEDXION has a market capitalization of $84.20 billion and approximately $2.28 million worth of ZEDXION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001304 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 48.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000032 BTC.

ZEDXION Profile

ZEDXION was first traded on May 15th, 2022. ZEDXION’s total supply is 87,000,000,000 tokens. ZEDXION’s official Twitter account is @zedxionc and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZEDXION’s official website is zedxion.io. The Reddit community for ZEDXION is https://reddit.com/r/?utm_source=share&utm_medium=ios_app&utm_name=iossmf and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ZEDXION is medium.com/@zedxion_exchange.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zedxion is based on the Ethereum, Binance and Tron protocol & conforms to the ERC-20, TRC-20 and BEP-20 standard. The Company created & deployed the tokens-based smart contract, which creates & maintains a ledger that maps Ethereum, Binance and Tron addresses to token balances & implements this ERC-20, TRC-20 and BEP-20 standard.

Zedxion has been built to be a multi-chain application, if in the future new chains emerge that could benefit from Zedxion then those chains will be considered for integration.”

ZEDXION Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEDXION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEDXION should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZEDXION using one of the exchanges listed above.

