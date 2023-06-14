Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Shares Sold by Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd.

Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. reduced its holdings in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,218 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 73,108 shares during the quarter. Ziff Davis makes up 14.1% of Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $11,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Ziff Davis by 2.7% during the third quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Ziff Davis by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Ziff Davis by 11.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Ziff Davis by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZD traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $66.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,954. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.31 and a beta of 1.16. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.08 and a 1 year high of $94.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.42 and its 200 day moving average is $77.48.

Ziff Davis ( NASDAQ:ZD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $307.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.92 million. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 15.25%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ZD. Citigroup dropped their price target on Ziff Davis from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on Ziff Davis from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered Ziff Davis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Ziff Davis from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.50.

In other news, Director Sarah Ann Fay bought 777 shares of Ziff Davis stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.81 per share, with a total value of $49,580.37. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,311.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sarah Ann Fay bought 777 shares of Ziff Davis stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.81 per share, with a total value of $49,580.37. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,311.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bret Richter bought 2,000 shares of Ziff Davis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.13 per share, for a total transaction of $118,260.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 5,142 shares in the company, valued at $304,046.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 13,777 shares of company stock valued at $814,890. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Ziff Davis, Inc is a digital media and internet company. Its portfolio includes brands in technology, shopping, gaming and entertainment, connectivity, health, cybersecurity, and martech. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment specializes in the technology, shopping, gaming and entertainment, and healthcare markets, offering content, tools, and services to consumers and businesses.

