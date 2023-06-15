100,700 Shares in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Purchased by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 100,700 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $9,183,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned 0.21% of UMB Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UMBF. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in UMB Financial by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in UMB Financial by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in UMB Financial by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in UMB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in UMB Financial by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UMBF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.80.

UMB Financial Price Performance

UMBF stock opened at $64.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. UMB Financial Co. has a one year low of $50.68 and a one year high of $99.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.40.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. The business had revenue of $371.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.44 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.67%.

Insider Transactions at UMB Financial

In related news, Director Janine Davidson purchased 500 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.56 per share, with a total value of $26,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,756.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UMB Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Featured Articles

