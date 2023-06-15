12,649 Shares in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV) Bought by Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.

Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,266,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,227,000 after buying an additional 417,725 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $139,021,000. JMG Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $92,556,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,217,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,730,000.

Get Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFSV traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.34. 22,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,972. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.32. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $21.56 and a 52-week high of $28.42.

About Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.