133,732 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Purchased by Callan Family Office LLC

Callan Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 133,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,823,000. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Callan Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Rain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $69.81. The company had a trading volume of 622,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,789,150. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $55.30 and a 1-year high of $71.81. The firm has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.56.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

