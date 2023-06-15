15,629 Shares in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Acquired by Compass Wealth Management LLC

Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,120,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 270.6% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares during the period. Castellan Group grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Castellan Group now owns 17,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 608,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,478,000 after acquiring an additional 8,428 shares during the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 9,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson raised Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $162.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.56.

Crown Castle Stock Down 1.0 %

CCI stock opened at $114.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.69. The stock has a market cap of $49.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65 and a beta of 0.65. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.22 and a fifty-two week high of $184.92.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.88). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 162.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total value of $1,795,106.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at $590,306.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $118.00 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,088. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total value of $1,795,106.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,306.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,472 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,757. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

