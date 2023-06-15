16,000 Shares in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Purchased by Triasima Portfolio Management inc.

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,728,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 559 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 15.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ASR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. stock traded up $2.15 on Thursday, reaching $299.32. 4,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,816. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52 week low of $179.01 and a 52 week high of $314.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $288.61 and a 200 day moving average of $277.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $345.57 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 39.70% and a return on equity of 22.41%. Equities analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 20.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $5.6528 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s payout ratio is currently 28.86%.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

Featured Articles

