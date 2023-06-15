1,725 Shares in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Purchased by Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC

Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF accounts for 0.1% of Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 272,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,695,000 after purchasing an additional 111,235 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 88,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after buying an additional 11,280 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 42,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 13,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,682,000.

Shares of FV traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.23. 7,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,849. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.07. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12 month low of $39.45 and a 12 month high of $49.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.143 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

