1,779 Shares in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Acquired by LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of IJH stock opened at $255.78 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.28. The company has a market cap of $68.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $272.95.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
