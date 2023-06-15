18,114 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Bought by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,114 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,790,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 197.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,399,479 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,166,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920,232 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 207.4% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,579 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 5,385 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total transaction of $2,040,780.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,739,714.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total transaction of $3,000,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at $26,130,180.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total transaction of $2,040,780.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,739,714.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 159,230 shares of company stock valued at $31,446,687. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSLA. Bank of America raised their price objective on Tesla from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on Tesla from $218.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Tesla from $275.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Tesla from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.15.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $256.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $314.67. The stock has a market cap of $813.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $187.29 and its 200 day moving average is $175.53.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

