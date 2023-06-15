1,828 Shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Bought by Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 10.0% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $701,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $174.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.73. The company has a market cap of $150.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $209.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 52.43%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.23.

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

