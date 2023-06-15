23,918 Shares in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Purchased by Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC

Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000. FS KKR Capital comprises 0.4% of Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,937,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,908,000 after purchasing an additional 396,674 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,513,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,993,000 after acquiring an additional 240,344 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,103,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,817,000 after acquiring an additional 184,897 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,026,000 after acquiring an additional 27,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ares Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,710,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,044,000 after acquiring an additional 178,532 shares during the last quarter. 41.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on FS KKR Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, FS KKR Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

NYSE FSK opened at $18.91 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.82. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $16.70 and a 52-week high of $22.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.92 and a beta of 1.40.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $456.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.57 million. Analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,066.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Barbara Adams purchased 3,572 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.08 per share, with a total value of $68,153.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,663.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.

