24,106 Shares in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Purchased by Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp.

Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of USB. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Alan B. Colberg purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at $343,107. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew bought 16,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.59 per share, for a total transaction of $497,393.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 151,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,647,446.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alan B. Colberg bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,107. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 76,698 shares of company stock worth $2,446,082 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 0.5 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.50 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. UBS Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.84.

USB stock opened at $32.26 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.85. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $49.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.93.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.