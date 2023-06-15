2,600 Shares in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Acquired by Chelsea Counsel Co.

Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $389,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 135,476 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,576,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $2,194,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,362 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 6,891 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on National Fuel Gas from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $76.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th.

National Fuel Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NFG traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.63. The stock had a trading volume of 160,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,843. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $74.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.50.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $717.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.11 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 24.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About National Fuel Gas

(Get Rating)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.