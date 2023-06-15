27,000 Shares in Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTLW) Acquired by Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC

Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC acquired a new stake in Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTLW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Algoma Steel Group comprises about 0.0% of Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sonic GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the 4th quarter valued at $323,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Algoma Steel Group by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 595,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 131,109 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its stake in Algoma Steel Group by 192.9% in the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,898,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 1,250,012 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Algoma Steel Group by 116.7% during the third quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 1,421,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,156,000 after buying an additional 765,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000.
Algoma Steel Group Stock Down 9.0 %
Shares of ASTLW stock opened at $1.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.60 and a 200-day moving average of $1.53. Algoma Steel Group Inc. has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $2.34.

