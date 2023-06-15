310,288 Shares in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Bought by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 310,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $20,389,000. Realty Income accounts for approximately 1.4% of WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Realty Income by 1,004.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:O opened at $61.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.80. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $75.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

The company also recently declared a jun 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.2555 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 215.49%.

O has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank raised Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.47.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

