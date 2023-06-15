31,111 Shares in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Purchased by Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp.

Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,280,000. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQD. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $917,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 36.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 199,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,071,000 after buying an additional 53,585 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 19.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 35,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after buying an additional 5,827 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 20.5% in the first quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 78,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,474,000 after buying an additional 13,338 shares in the last quarter. 81.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $107.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.18. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $98.41 and a 12-month high of $115.07.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.