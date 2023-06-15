3,162 Shares in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Bought by Garde Capital Inc.

Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,162 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter worth $600,504,000. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 134.6% in the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 3,172,411 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $482,904,000 after buying an additional 1,820,074 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Workday in the third quarter valued at $161,644,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Workday by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,971,772 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $664,598,000 after acquiring an additional 725,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in Workday by 18.1% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,597,255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $547,574,000 after acquiring an additional 551,281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on Workday from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Workday from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Workday from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Workday from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Workday from $203.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.44.

Shares of WDAY traded up $3.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $220.85. The company had a trading volume of 770,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,028,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $196.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.61. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.72 and a 52 week high of $221.55. The company has a market capitalization of $57.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.27.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total value of $22,573,555.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 216,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,146,694.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Workday news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 8,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $1,735,125.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,841,673.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total transaction of $22,573,555.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 216,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,146,694.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 185,424 shares of company stock valued at $38,320,705. 21.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

