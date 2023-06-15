328,208 Shares in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Acquired by Triasima Portfolio Management inc.

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 328,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,493,000. Waste Connections comprises about 3.3% of Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Waste Connections by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,154,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,669,438,000 after buying an additional 426,512 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Waste Connections by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,966,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,346,827,000 after buying an additional 981,635 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,034,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,657,000 after purchasing an additional 391,120 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,862,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $932,872,000 after purchasing an additional 23,567 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at $602,107,000. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.22.

Waste Connections Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of WCN traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $137.38. The stock had a trading volume of 235,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,254. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.39. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.50 and a twelve month high of $148.20. The firm has a market cap of $35.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is 30.82%.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. The firm offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

Featured Articles

