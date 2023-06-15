38,468 Shares in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Bought by Wallace Advisory Group LLC

Wallace Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 38,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCG. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 14,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Lumbard & Kellner LLC increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 26,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of PG&E by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 228,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in PG&E by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 111,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in PG&E by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 20,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get PG&E alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on PCG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on PG&E in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on PG&E in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PG&E from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PG&E presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.28.

PG&E Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PCG traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.23. 5,326,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,111,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.21. PG&E Co. has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $17.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.14.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

PG&E Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.