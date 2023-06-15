46,216 Shares in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) Acquired by Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp.

Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 46,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 252.7% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 242.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 5,611 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
NASDAQ PLW opened at $29.34 on Thursday. Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $27.35 and a twelve month high of $32.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.60.
The Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (PLW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that invests in an equal-weighted 30-year ladder of US Treasury securities. PLW was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.
