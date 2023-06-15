480 Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Purchased by Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC

Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have issued reports on DE. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $484.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Deere & Company from $492.00 to $436.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $442.67.
Deere & Company Price Performance
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.81 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 31.91 earnings per share for the current year.
Deere & Company Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 16.78%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 27,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.59, for a total value of $10,658,953.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,794,512.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 27,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.59, for a total transaction of $10,658,953.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,794,512.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 675 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $371.05 per share, with a total value of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
Deere & Company Profile
Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Deere & Company (DE)
- Kroger Pulls Back To The Buy Zone
- Humana’s Fall Creates A Rare dip Buying Opportunity
- Deckers in Buy Zone, Propelled by Swift Pace of Hoka Sales
- After Hours Trading: How to Buy Stock After Hours When the Stock Market is Closed
- Tech Titans Propel QQQ: Is A Pullback Looming?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.