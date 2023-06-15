4,844 Shares in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Bought by Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.

Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 319,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 85,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,908,000 after purchasing an additional 45,662 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $478,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 225,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,626,000 after acquiring an additional 65,092 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

VNQ traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $83.12. The company had a trading volume of 908,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,399,886. The company has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.20. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $74.66 and a 52 week high of $102.37.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.