488,181 Shares in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Acquired by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 488,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,180,000. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 626,659.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,446,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,722,318,000 after buying an additional 114,428,100 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,931,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,593,000 after purchasing an additional 249,831 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,545,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,407 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,610,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,544,000 after purchasing an additional 916,427 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,961,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,387 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

DGRO opened at $50.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.15 and its 200-day moving average is $50.28. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $43.67 and a 52-week high of $52.97.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

