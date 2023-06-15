500 Shares in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Acquired by Chelsea Counsel Co.

Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of CME Group by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of CME Group by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of CME Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CME Group Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of CME traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $182.06. 420,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,685,361. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.54 and a 52 week high of $212.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $184.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.29. The company has a market capitalization of $65.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.41.
CME Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.91%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CME Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.50.
About CME Group
CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.
