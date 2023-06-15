51,753 Shares in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Bought by Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.

Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 51,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,902,000. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF accounts for 2.0% of Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BNDX. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $446,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,475,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,518,000 after purchasing an additional 818,829 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $401,000.

BNDX stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.69. 877,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,661,536. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.87 and a twelve month high of $51.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.74 and its 200 day moving average is $48.62.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0726 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

