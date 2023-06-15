5,330 Shares in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE) Purchased by Massachusetts Wealth Management

Massachusetts Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,333,000 after buying an additional 21,896 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,085,000.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IHE opened at $176.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $178.35 and a 200 day moving average of $180.88. The company has a market capitalization of $379.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.70. iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 1-year low of $166.99 and a 1-year high of $196.60.

About iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

