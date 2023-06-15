53,691 Shares in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Bought by Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp.

Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 53,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,475,000. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises 2.2% of Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Command Bank grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 167.4% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,836.8% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. 43.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $112.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.39. The company has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.59 and a fifty-two week high of $128.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.8164 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $3.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

